A judge has granted Karrueche Tran a restraining order.

In case anyone had forgotten, Chris Brown is apparently still a monster who abuses women. The singer has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran and refrain from texting, calling, or attempting to contact her in any way, reports the Associated Press. He’s also been ordered to hand over any firearms in his possession until the date of his upcoming hearing in March.

Tran maintains that Brown has repeatedly threatened her since December of last year. She also said he punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down the stairs a few years ago. TMZ, who broke the story and obtained a copy of Tran’s statement, says that timeline means Brown likely assaulted Tran while he was on probation for savagely beating former girlfriend Rihanna. Tran’s statement does not say whether she filed a police report at the time, or whether anyone else witnessed the events. She says Brown told friends that if he couldn’t date her, no one could – something he echoed in an Instagram post from January, in which he said, “if I love ya bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have ya, I’m gonna make ya miserable.”

A post shared by Chris Brown (@chrisbrownioficial) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:21pm PST

The singer has been in trouble numerous times since being charged with assaulting Rihanna; most recently, he was arrested in August for allegedly pointing a gun at a woman in Los Angeles. In May of last year, his tour manager accused him of verbally abusing and threatening her. In 2014 he was sentenced for punching a man in Washington, and in 2013 he did time behind bars for a hit-and-run.

Tran and Brown dated on and off for a number of years, before finally calling it quits for good in 2015.

Image via Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com.