We feel you, girl!

Attending the Oscars would arguably be one of the most exciting things ever to happen to most people, but if you’re Chrissy Teigen and the mother of an 11 month-old baby, the award ceremony is apparently a good opportunity to take a nap.

We get it: four hours of thank you speeches is a freaking long time, especially if it’s way past your bedtime and this isn’t your first red carpet event.

But while most people would pretend to be entertained, Teigen did what Teigen does best and gave zero fucks, resting her head on hubby, John Legend’s shoulder and closing her eyes during Casey Affleck’s Best Actor speech. Talk about #couplegoals.

Chrissy Teigen sleeping through Casey Affleck’s acceptance speech is my new favorite gif. pic.twitter.com/om9bsNbsNA — queen of star wars™ (@artoopio) February 27, 2017

Of course the internet didn’t take long to comment on sleeping Chrissy, with most people hailing the supermodel as their spirit animal, spawning countless brilliant memes.

I think my favorite part of the Oscars so far has been Chrissy Teigen sleeping on John. She is my spirit animal. pic.twitter.com/bgabC5fmqM — LV (@lxvelxuisa) February 27, 2017

Teigen herself took to Twitter the morning after posting , ‘just woke up what happened’. Can this woman be any more awesome?

just woke up what happened — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 27, 2017

Media via twitter.com and abc.com.

