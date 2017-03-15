If this doesn’t melt your cold, hard heart, nothing will.

As if Chrissy Teigen and John Legend weren’t already cute enough (here are 22 times they were totally #couplegoals), yesterday they turned their backyard into a petting zoo for their daughter, 11 month-old Luna.

In a series of photos and videos posted on Instagram, Teigen looked like she was having just as much fun as Luna (possibly more), captioning a video of herself cuddling a baby pig, “Dreams do come true.”

In another video, Luna pets a bunny, while Tiegen asks, “are you pooping right now?” and Legend laughs in the background. And if that’s not enough, baby Luna and her mom wore matching mother-daughter overalls. Can you even?

The ‘petting zoo party,’ as Legend dubbed it, included a pony ride for little Luna, a turkey, lots of chickens, and a baby goat or two. Here are the highlights, courtesy of Instagram…

Luna pets a bunny (possibly while pooping):

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Luna and mom sport matching overalls:

Mother and child, looking dreamy:

Petting zoo party A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

(Baby) hog heaven:

Dreams come true A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 14, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

All images via Instagram.