Criminally Easy Christmas Recipes For Lazy Ass Girls

Ridiculously easy. Ridiculously delicious.

Christmas is practically here, and if you’re anything like me, your to-do list is growing longer as the time grows shorter. Shopping, decorating, entertaining visitors, attending parties, planning vacations – let’s face it: having fun is a lot of work.

I actually love spending time in the kitchen, prepping holiday treats. I even love the not-so-fun parts, like grocery shopping and cleaning up afterward. But every year, it seems I run out of time for all the things I’d like to do. Making elaborate dishes and desserts always sounds like a great idea when I first wake up, but my ambition seems to fade along with the afternoon light.

Maybe one day I’ll get around to making that perfect Bûche de Noël I dream of. Until then, here are 7 ridiculously easy recipes for lazy girls like you and me to whip up at Christmastime…

1. Easy cinnamon rolls

Nothing says Christmas morning like the smell of freshly baked cinnamon rolls. The problem is, they’re a pain in the ass to make. That’s why they sell those canned ones. But with this from-scratch recipe, you don’t need the can. And these are not only easy, they’re vegan. Make them now.

2. Candied spiced nuts

Need something quick and easy to take to a party? These will disappear fast – so make a double batch and keep one for yourself. Get the recipe here.

3. Bacon-wrapped pork loin with cherries

This is a knockout main dish that looks WAY harder to make than it actually is. Impress your friends and family: find the recipe here.

4. Cacio é pepe

You don’t have to be Italian to appreciate a good plate of spaghetti alongside your holiday roast (or whatever your tradition is). Bonus: this is made in just one pot. Voilà! Here’s how to make it.

5. Chicken enchilada casserole

Prefer a little something spicy for your Christmas dinner table? Try this super-easy, super-yummy enchilada dish. Plus, red and green = festive AF. Recipe here!

6. Nutella brownies

Christmas means sweet treats, and what’s better than brownies? But you might actually regret knowing about this recipe. It’s just too easy, and too amazing. Your life won’t be the same after you make these. So I’m sorry – and you’re welcome. Here it is, if you dare.

7. Homemade Irish cream

After spending all that time whipping up easy and delicious things in the kitchen, what you need is to put your feet up with a nice after-dinner drink. Did you know you can actually make your own way-better-than-Bailey’s Irish cream at home, in like five minutes? No joke. Here’s how.

Comment: What’s your fave easy Christmas recipe?