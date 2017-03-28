Actually, we’d rather not forget about Brexit.

World leaders Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon met this week to discuss Brexit, but the Daily Mail was more interested in the politicians’ bodies than in Britain’s imminent withdrawal from the European Union.

“Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!” screamed the Mail‘s front page headline, not bothering with a question mark.

May, prime minister of the UK, has indicated she plans to trigger Article 50, which formally notifies the EU of Britain’s intention to withdraw and will officially begin the Brexit process, at the end of March. That starts the clock ticking, meaning Britain would likely leave the EU by April of 2019. That makes May’s meeting with Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, a pretty big deal.

The Daily Mail‘s insistence on ignoring the serious nature of the meeting, choosing to focus instead on May and Sturgeon’s legs, has, not surprisingly, resulted in a deluge of outrage on Twitter, under the hashtag #legsit.

Here are some of the best tweets, some to make you laugh and some stoke your fury…

I mean, the clocks changed at the weekend and we lost an hour but I didn’t think we lost 65 years as well #legsitpic.twitter.com/hRs6nIX7jx — ophelia (@claireeophelia) March 28, 2017

Wonder why this version didn’t make the front page ??? #legsit pic.twitter.com/7HlQg5bryG — Siwan ➰ (@rhys2310) March 28, 2017

The two most powerful people in the UK and all the Daily Mail has to say is who has the nicest legs. We are a long way from equality #legsit pic.twitter.com/pOZM1G68z2 — Sempersursum (@sempersursum) March 28, 2017

Ms Sturgeon and Mrs May knew exactly what they were doing when they went out with legs that day. No sympathy. #legsit — Rena (@ElCoso8) March 28, 2017

This is what happens when you let that drunk, pervy uncle at a wedding edit a newspaper. pic.twitter.com/FQcqjjQMNJ — Jane Bradley (@jane__bradley) March 27, 2017

It’s 2017. Two women’s decisions will determine if United Kingdom continues to exist. And front page news is their lower limbs. Obviously pic.twitter.com/AMp0YvtISa — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) March 27, 2017

Images via Twitter, Daily Mail.

Comment: Do you think headlines will ever stop focusing on women’s bodies?