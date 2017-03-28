legs-it

Actually, we’d rather not forget about Brexit.

World leaders Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon met this week to discuss Brexit, but the Daily Mail was more interested in the politicians’ bodies than in Britain’s imminent withdrawal from the European Union.

“Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!” screamed the Mail‘s front page headline, not bothering with a question mark.

May, prime minister of the UK, has indicated she plans to trigger Article 50, which formally notifies the EU of Britain’s intention to withdraw and will officially begin the Brexit process, at the end of March. That starts the clock ticking, meaning Britain would likely leave the EU by April of 2019. That makes May’s meeting with Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, a pretty big deal.

The Daily Mail‘s insistence on ignoring the serious nature of the meeting, choosing to focus instead on May and Sturgeon’s legs, has, not surprisingly, resulted in a deluge of outrage on Twitter, under the hashtag #legsit.

Here are some of the best tweets, some to make you laugh and some stoke your fury…

Images via Twitter, Daily Mail.

Comment: Do you think headlines will ever stop focusing on women’s bodies?