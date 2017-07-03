This is How You Determine Which Primer You Should Use

And it will transform the look of your foundation.

Makeup can be confusing AF. Even as a beauty editor who basically lives and breathes cosmetics, I still find myself wondering what order to apply my products in or which brush to use to nail that contoured cheekbone.

It’s been a similar story with primers. Until about a year ago, I didn’t use any primer, and, quite frankly, thought they were completely unnecessary.

Then I tried a few and could see my makeup looked slightly more even and ‘professional’, so I started using primer on special occasions, thinking it didn’t really matter which one I went with as they seemed to all be very similar.

But then I came across Urban Decay’s De-Slick Primer, and my makeup life changed forever. This primer was so perfect for my oily combination skin, it was the first product ever that managed to keep my usual shine factor at bay for hours.

Instead of constantly checking my makeup in a mirror and going through way too much blotting paper, I didn’t need many touchups at all anymore as this primer made my makeup stay matte and flawless for hours.

That’s when it dawned on me: primers can make a huge difference to your makeup if you have one that’s suited to your skin type. Makeup guru Napoleon Perdis agrees.

“Primers act as a bridge between your skincare and your foundation making it perfect for everyday use. There are primers to bronze, calm, brighten, mattify and add a boost of radiance to the skin so there is one for everybody.”

The first step to finding your perfect primer is therefore figuring out what you want to achieve. Is it controlling oiliness, blurring pores, evening out your skin tone, or making your makeup last longer? The following primers tackle each of those problems and have become my go-to products depending on my daily makeup needs…

Benefit The Professional Primer

Makeup goal: Blur pores.

The Porefessional by Benefit is a perfect product to reduce fine lines, blur pores and create a smooth, seamless complexion.

“I love to use my fingertips and apply this to the T-zone for best results,” says Benefit Australia’s National Brow and Trends Artist Hannah Terrett. “You can also try mixing it with your foundation for an easy application.”

Get it here.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Undercover Perfecting Coconut Primer

Makeup goal: Hydrate and smooth.

If you have dry skin, a hydrating primer keeps foundation from looking flakey.

According to Marc Jacobs Beauty Global Makeup Artist, Gilbert Soliz, “the natural extracts in the MJB Coconut primer plump skin, creating an even surface and retaining moisture insuring a smoother foundation application.”

Get it here.

Napoleon Perdis Auto Pilot Calming Skin Primer

Makeup goal: Color correct.

For skin that’s sensitive or shows some redness, a color correcting primer can even out the skin tone.

“Color correcting primers are great as they give the skin an effortless, even-toned appearance and can be worn with or without makeup,” says makeup expert Napoleon Perdis. “They provide a quick and easy solution for spots, redness, uneven skin tone, under eyes bags and sallow, dull skin.”

Get it here.

Urban Decay De-Slick Complexion Primer

Makeup goal: Ban oiliness.

If your skin is oily, it’s hard to keep your makeup looking fresh throughout the day, but a mattifying primer can help. Urban Decay’s De-Slick primer is oil-free and locks makeup in place while absorbing any oil trying to surface.

The brands Chief Creative Officer, Wende Zomnir, loves this hard-working primer, saying it will be “every oily skin type’s new best friend as it provides pore-reduction, mattifying, and shine-control all in one.”

Get it here.

Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer

Makeup goal: Flawlessness all day long.

For those super long, busy days that require your makeup to look flawless without many touch-ups, Smashbox has got you covered.

This best-selling primer works to inhibit the destruction of collagen and reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores while also extending the wear of your makeup – a true multitasker.

Get it here.

Featured image via favim.com.

Liked this? Stay up to date with everything SHESAID and score a chance to win tickets for you and four friends to the Caribbean by signing up to our newsletter right here!