Do Diet And Exercise Make You Fat? This Expert Thinks So

Have we been fed a big, fat lie?

We’ve all heard the propaganda a thousand times: if you want to be healthy and look great, you need to eat less and move more.

But in a groundbreaking new TEDx talk, celebrity strength and conditioning coach Jay Cardiello makes the bold claim that “diet and exercise makes you fat”.

The fitness guru, who’s trained professional athletes and stars like Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lopez says much of what we’ve been told by the health and fitness industry is in fact “a complete lie” aimed at confusing us into spending more on diet products and exercise programs by creating a general confusion around what’s actually healthy.

In actual fact though, Cardiello asserts health needn’t be a complicated issue at all.

“You wanna know a real diet? Go to sleep. It’s not sexy, it’s not going to make me a million dollars, but it’ll keep your hormones balanced,” the trainer explains in his talk.

“Drink water. Eat vegetables… Have people around you that believe in you, and give. It’s not going to cost you any money.”

Video via youtube.com.

Comment: What’s your reaction to Cardiello’s theory about diet and exercise?