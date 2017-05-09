Another ad campaign gone wrong.

Skincare brand Dove has released a campaign video showing new packaging for their body wash in the form of different women’s body shapes, and has thereby sent social media into overdrive.

The six different bottles show highly exaggerated women’s body silhouettes, supposedly designed to represent the diversity of women’s shapes and sizes.

The official statement describes the bottles as evoking “the shapes, sizes, curves and edges that combine to make every woman their very own limited edition. They’re one of a kind–just like you.”

But while the campaign is quite literally breaking the mold and may have had good intentions, it sparked backlash soon after being announced as many argue Dove missed the point and instead of empowering women, has instead objectified them by promoting the message that we should be defined by our bodies.

This is stupid. Not even sorry. This encourages categorizing people solely by their bodies & it’s so unnecessary here. #dove https://t.co/fac2DG5EqR — Lianna Pisani (@liannapisani) May 8, 2017

Exactly. Where are the “four major shapes” for men’s bodies? Come on, advertising industry. Stop it. https://t.co/MjKKES7AW9 — Heidi N Moore (@moorehn) May 8, 2017

Besides the outrage, most people on social media were quick to point out the ridiculousness of the body shape bottles resulting in hilarious memes and comments.

.@Dove matches its new body wash bottles to your body type https://t.co/hoA374lJbZ pic.twitter.com/6wPyU93G6S — Fast Company (@FastCompany) May 8, 2017

thanks dove but i already found a bottle for my shape pic.twitter.com/asuo1vci0O — Carina Hsieh (@carinahsieh) May 8, 2017

#Dove truly made a bottle shape for everyone pic.twitter.com/l8Laza1aMf — Challenger (@bakedinapie) May 8, 2017

This isn’t the first time Dove has been slammed for one of their ad campaigns; the company launched its ‘Real Beauty’ campaign in 2004 and has since challenged the ‘beauty norm’ in several provocative ads. While most of them spark mixed reactions, they sure get a lot of attention.

Comment: What’s your take on Dove’s latest campaign?