Hillary Clinton’s last hope is gone.

To the great disappointment of millions of people who signed a petition asking United States Electoral College voters to cast their votes for Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote by more than two million votes, Donald Trump has officially been voted President-Elect of the United States.

Many people had been holding out hope that Trump could be stopped from becoming president when the Electoral College met on December 19, although the chances were slim.

In the United States’ Electoral College system, each state is assigned a certain number of electoral votes. Whichever candidate wins the popular vote in that state then gets all of that state’s electoral votes. In New York, former president Bill Clinton was able to put in a vote for his wife, tweeting this sweet message of support:

As an elector from my home state of New York, I’ve never been more proud to cast a vote than my vote today for @HillaryClinton. — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) December 20, 2016

Prior to yesterday’s vote, some Republican electors had stated they were not going to vote for Donald Trump, even though he had won their state’s popular vote. That would have made them what’s called ‘faithless electors.’ Whether or not this is allowed is somewhat of a murky area, and varies by state. It is, in any case, rare – and the Republican electors would almost certainly have voted for another Republican, not for Hillary Clinton.

Still, it was a last hope for anyone opposed to Trump’s outrageous behavior and afraid of what might happen when he becomes president. That hope is now dashed, and Americans must settle in to the reality that Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States.

On a lighter note, last weekend Saturday Night Live ran a skit showing Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton, imploring an elector not to vote for Donald Trump in a spoof of the notorious Love Actually scene:

President-Elect Trump is due to be inaugurated on January 20, 2017, in Washington, DC.

Image via lev radin / Shutterstock.com.