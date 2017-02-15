“I don’t care about her nudes or her sexual history and no one should.”

Emily Ratajkowski is no fan of the Trump administration, but when a New York Times reporter sat next to her at an event and called Melania Trump ‘a hooker,’ the model and actress went after him on Twitter, calling him out for “slut-shaming” the First Lady of the United States.

Calling the reporter’s remarks “disgusting sexist bullshit,” Ratajkowski said she didn’t care about Trump’s sexual history “and no one should.”

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me “Melania is a hooker.” Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

what it is: slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

Ratajkowski knows what it feels like to be on the receiving end of nasty comments aimed at her gender and sexuality; last year she told Glamour magazine that while campaigning for Bernie Sanders, she was called a “desperate attention whore” and that people accused her of “taking part in the conversation only because everybody else was, too.”

“As women we are accused of seeking attention more than men are, whether for speaking out politically, as I did, for dressing a certain way, or for even posting a selfie,” said Ratajkowsi.

The New York Times responded, saying the reporter in question had been “talked to” about his comments, which they deemed “completely inappropriate.” The paper, which is currently the subject of a $150 million libel suit filed by Donald Trump, said the reporter does not cover politics, and that the comment alluded to an unconfirmed rumor by the Daily Mail claiming that Melania Trump once worked for an escort service.

Meanwhile, the reporter himself, Jacob Bernstein, came forward on Twitter to publicly apologize for making the remark.

This is a four part tweet. 1. I want to take ownership of a mistake I made. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

Bernstein went on to say that he “made a stupid remark about the first lady” in what he thought was a private conversation. “My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree. My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely.”

Proving that her husband isn’t the only one in the family with a penchant for using Twitter to make a statement, Melania Trump herself weighed in on the matter, seeming to thank Ratajkowski for standing up for her – albeit without naming her or mentioning the matter directly.

Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2017

However, it should be noted that Melania Trump’s support of other women, touching as it may be, does not seem to extend to the many women who have come forward accusing her husband of assaulting them.

