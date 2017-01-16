“There was lots of screaming.”

Five people have been killed in a gun shooting at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, that terrified partygoers early Monday morning local time.

According to state prosecutor Miguel Angel Pech, two Canadians, one Italian, and one Colombian tourist were shot at the scene while one woman, who has yet to be identified, died in a stampede that broke out as a consequence of the massacre.

A post by event directors on the festival’s Facebook page confirms a lone shooter opened fire in front of the club Blue Parrot, killing three security team members before making their way inside.

It’s reported that at least 15 people were injured and are currently being treated in hospital.

The beach town south of Cancun, held an electronic music festival attracting thousands of locals and tourists, some of which filmed the panic that broke out soon after the first gun shots were heard.

Caos en las calles de playa del carmen. NO SALGAN. Chaos on the streets. STAY SAFE. #blueparrot #bpm pic.twitter.com/ZHJZRq7PD3 — Pipe Llorens (@pipellorens) January 16, 2017

Australian tourist Tim Mullen was inside the club during the shooting and described the scene to ABC News.

“About four or five hours into the party we heard a couple of ‘pops’ going off, and we at first thought it was fire crackers and we looked across the dance floor to establish whether or not anything was going off that we needed to see and when we didn’t see any fireworks we started thinking the worst,” he said.

“There was lots of screaming and lots of people were running around but we stayed put and as soon as we saw 30 or 40 people get out safely through the main exit, we decided to do a runner. We had to go over a few of the victims just to get through the melee, there were people all exiting at once.”

There are no signs of the shooting being a terrorist attack, however this has yet to be confirmed by officials.

Media via facebook.com and twitter.com.