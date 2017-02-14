When you’re out in public with your partner, do you hold hands?

If you’re straight, you probably don’t think twice about grabbing your sweetheart’s hand on the street, at a restaurant, or while you’re watching a movie. But if you’re part of a same-sex couple, you know that holding hands isn’t always a simple matter of expressing your love and feeling close to your partner.

Even in 2017, gay couples are often hesitant to hold hands in public, and with good reason. You’ve got to be ready for the sideways looks – or worse – that are bound to come your way, whether out of curiosity, disapproval, or outright hostility.

In response, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) has launched a touching new ad campaign in connection with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and the Auckland Pride Festival, both happening this month.

ANZ says the campaign aims “to highlight what is a gesture that is difficult for many in the LGBTI community and turn it into a celebration of love.”

Their ‘Hold Tight’ video debuted on YouTube just a few days ago and has already racked up hundreds of thousands of views. It’s being shared all over Facebook, and people are tweeting their responses to the clip’s powerful message.

This is absolutely beautiful, and something I think every single gay person can relate to. #HoldTight https://t.co/iUw34ilCza pic.twitter.com/NFYEB61G2X — Calum McSwiggan (@CalumMcSwiggan) February 13, 2017

Watch it for yourself here:

In connection with the campaign, ANZ is asking people to share images of themselves with the hashtag #HoldTight on social media. “It is recognition that equality has come a long way, but that it still has a way to go, and is a message to the community to stay strong,” they said in a blog post.

ANZ has a solid history of supporting LGBTQI rights: last year they re-branded their Sydney offices as GAYNZ, and unveiled new “GAYTM” machines at several branches.

Image via YouTube.