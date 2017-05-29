This will sell out fast.

When it comes to picture perfect Instagram makeup, nobody does it better than the Jenner-Kardashians. From superb strobing to luscious lips and eyebrows on fleek, the famous sisters know a thing or two about cosmetics.

After the huge success of Kylie’s lip kits and several follow-up products such as KyShadows (eyeshadows, obvs), the 19 year-old teamed up with sister Khloe to launch the newest instalment to her iconic makeup brand’s popular Koko Kollection line; the In Love With The Koko Lip Kit and Koko Kit Face Palette.

The products are set to drop on May 31. Here’s what we know about them:

The coveted lip kit will feature the boldest red you’ve ever seen, a dreamy mauve, a bright pink, and a shimmery nude shade.

5/31 #koko 😍 A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on May 27, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

And what seems to be getting beauty aficionados most excited, the face palette, will include a deep bronzer, a coral blush, and two highlighters all packaged in a lust-worthy rose gold palette too pretty not to ‘gram the hell out of.

Kylie and Khloe have also released hot AF promo photos wearing the makeup and posing in barely-there outfits.

If Kylie’s previous makeup collections are anything to go by, these makeup gems will sell out faster than you can say “Literally”. So set your alarm clocks for Wednesday, 3pm EST, which is when the goodies will be available on kyliecosmetics.com.

issa collab A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on May 26, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

Images and media via instagram.com.

