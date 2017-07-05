Glitter Bombs For Your Vagina Are The Dangerous New Sex Trend You Shouldn’t Try

Don’t try this at home, folks.

In case you missed the memo, 2017 has well and truly established itself as the year of the unicorn.

From rainbow hair to multi-hued makeup and even glitter boobs (yes, you read that right), we’ve been hell bent on recapturing the magical feeling the mythical creature from our childhood storybooks evokes, through generous helpings of color and sparkle added to just about everything we can get our hands on.

And, as seems to be the case with every viral craze, people have figured out a way to take it, arguably, way too far.

The latest addition to the ever-growing empire of sprinkle-covered concoctions is Passion Dust; dissolvable capsules filled with glitter, designed to be inserted into your vagina. (And no, you definitely didn’t read that wrong either.)

The so-called ‘intimacy capsules’, marketed by online retailer Pretty Woman Inc, allegedly ‘add a sparkle and flavor to your natural vaginal fluids’ to make you ‘magically delicious’. And while we’re all for adding some spice to your sex life, and getting your kink on, this is one sex trend even the experts agree you should most definitely skip – first and foremost because of the highly ambiguous nature of the capsules’ ingredients, which aren’t listed anywhere on the (albeit pretty) packaging.

“The glitter could be cosmetic grade glitter – tiny pieces of plastic – suspended in some unknown goo of unknown osmolality,” says gyno, Dr Jen Gunter on her blog.

“Could the plastic be a nidus for bacteria? Sure. I’ve seen a nasty inflammatory vaginal discharge from sand so this could be a similar set up… If it isn’t plastic and it’s sugar, well, depositing sugar in the vagina lets the bad bacteria go wild… Could the vehicle be an irritant and cause a vaginal contact dermatitis? Yes, and ouch. Think vaginal sunburn!”

Unfortunately, it seems many women are being lured by the product’s novelty factor and ignoring the inherent risks. Unbelievably, Passion Dust Intimacy Capsules have already been so popular they’ve completely sold out, according to the retailer’s site.

Though Pretty Woman Inc have just updated their website to include a description of the capsules’ supposed contents for curious consumers (FYI, apparently they’re made from gelatine, starch-based edible glitter, acacia powder, Zea Mays starch and vegetable stearate), they’ve also added a rather disconcerting warning, stating the glitter particles could trigger an attack in asthma sufferers if ingested during oral sex, though continued to assert they’re just as safe to use as glitter lip gloss.

“Just because something is safe for your lips…doesn’t mean it is safe for the vagina,” asserts Gunter.

“After all, one can remove lip gloss, and lip bacteria doesn’t control your gastrointestinal tract or protect you from gonorrhea or HIV. Is it safe to gargle, might be a better first step in the quest for vagina glitter, but even then the mucosa and anatomy are so different it is really best to not put an untested substance vaginally.”

We’re all guilty of innocently putting things in our vaginas that definitely shouldn’t be in there (who knew flavored lubes were a bad idea?), but, hopefully, avoiding a glitter explosion down below is a no-brainer for most women. Not to mention the annoying clean-up factor and evidence trail glitter-studded oral sex is likely to leave (should we expect to see a reemergence of glitter beards on guys?).

Jokes and serious dangers of allergic reactions and bacterial infections aside, the vaginal glitter bombs add a disturbing new layer to the negative social dialogue around women’s bodies; the ideology being they’re defective in just about every conceivable way – right down to our genitals – and as such, require constant covering up, perfuming, glossing over, nipping or tucking.

“The point of the vaginal glitter appears to be ‘for him’, you know, because a vagina au naturel just isn’t enough. I hate, hate, hate the messaging behind this, and all other vaginal ‘enhancement’ products. Why do we have to shame women inside and out?” agrees Gunter.

Long story short – if you really want to add some sparkle to your sex life, don’t do it literally. (Seriously. Just try these tips for heating things up in the bedroom instead.)

Images via tumblr.com.

