Just when we thought we had seen every possible use for glitter.

We’re not quite sure what it is about glitter that makes people so obsessed with it, but the sparkling beauty trend is officially getting out of control.

After the tame, and by now, almost boring trend of glittery makeup on our eyelids and lips, came the more daring and arguably messier body version, glitter butts and so-called disco tits.

Some people even make their vaginas sparkle, and as if this wasn’t weird enough, people on Instagram are now covering their tongues in glitter.

But, weird as the trend may be, as with almost everything involving glitter, it’s hard to deny the fact the images actually look pretty mesmerizing and oh-so Instagrammable – so it’s slightly ironic the unique look started by accident.

After Australian makeup artist Jacinta Vukovic intended to apply glitter to her lips and most of it ended up on her tongue, she decided to post the mishap on Instagram, thereby starting a viral trend with hundreds following suit.

But as pretty as it looks, we can only imagine how awkward and dangerous it must be to create this look. Keeping your mouth open for several minutes and trying not to drool or choke on pieces of glitter all while taking a closeup picture of your tongue can’t be easy, not to mention the excess glitter that will literally be everywhere and a pain in the ass to clean.

But hey, anything for the perfect Instagram shot, right?

Even though we definitely don’t recommend you try this at home, if you absolutely have to, you should at the very least ensure you use edible non-toxic glitter. Traditional glitter is essentially tiny pieces of plastic, which shouldn’t go anywhere near your digestive system, as your body can’t break it down.

Really, it’s better to look at this trend from a distance rather than attempt to try it yourself…

