Here’s How To Get Fatter, Fuller Lashes At Home

No falsies required.

Full, long lashes are at the top of most women’s beauty wish list, which is why we go to great lengths to achieve the look. From fiddling around with fake lashes to the never-ending search for the perfect mascara and even getting professional lash extensions – there’s nothing we wouldn’t do for perfect lashes.

Our daily makeup routine isn’t exactly helping our lashes to stay naturally long and full either, quite the opposite, applying mascara and then rubbing our eyes with makeup remover pads makes lashes fall out before they’ve reached their full length. Taking a break from wearing makeup for at least one to two days every week is a great way to avoid lash damage, but there are more ways to show your lashes some well-deserved TLC and promote hair growth.

While we may not be able to get va-va-voom lashes without the help of some falsies, we can at least improve what Mother Nature gave us with the help of a few home remedies.

1. Make your own lash growth serum

A great topical lash serum can easily be made by mixing castor oil and coconut oil.

Castor oil is a popular ingredient in hair growth treatments as its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties help unclog pores and clean buildup that may be slowing down lash growth. Moreover, it contains Vitamin E and proteins which strengthen the hair follicle.

Coconut oil is a great natural moisturizer for skin and hair as it is quickly absorbed and therefore deeply conditions your lashes which makes them less likely to break.

Simply mix the same amount of castor oil and coconut oil and carefully apply the blend to your lash line with a cotton swab before going to bed each night.

2. Use the power of green tea

Next time you enjoy a cup of green tea, put a small amount aside and let it cool down, then soak a cotton pad in it and gently dab the tea on your eyes making sure your lash line gets covered.

Green tea includes caffeine, which is a natural hair growth stimulant, as well as the antioxidant EGCG, which improves cell turnover and strengthens hair follicles.

Used regularly, this is an easy and cheap way to get longer, fuller lashes at home.

3. Fake it with baby powder

If you want to visually double the thickness of your lashes without the use of falsies, baby powder will do the job.

After coating your lashes with your fave mascara, use a clean spoolie and cover it in some baby powder. Brush your lashes with the baby powder until they look dusted.

Add another coat of your fave mascara to achieve seriously full and long lashes you never knew you had.

Images via shutterstock.com, hudabeauty.com.

Comment: What’s your fave trick for getting full, thick lashes?

Liked this? Stay up to date with everything SHESAID and score a chance to win tickets for you and four friends to the Caribbean by signing up to our newsletter right here!