Here’s How To Freshen Up After A One-Night-Stand With No Makeup

Repurposing products is the key.

I applaud every woman who goes home with a guy for the sole purpose of sex. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with casual sex and having one-night-stands, as long as they’re consensual and safe.

But after a night of fun often follows a morning of smudged makeup and smelly clothes, and while ideally you’d want to go home and shower, sometimes there’s just no time.

So you stand in front of the not-so-attractive-in-daylight guy’s bathroom mirror and stare at your reflection in a cabinet containing little more than some dental floss, hair gel and cotton swabs, with only the few bits and bobs you always carry around in your purse to your name. What’s a girl (who doesn’t wanna look like something that just crawled our from a grave) to do with that? More than you might think…

This is how you can freshen up the morning after with the bare minimum of items at hand, and turn your walk of shame into a walk of awesome…

1. Clean up last night’s makeup

If there are any cotton swabs in his bathroom, use them to remove smudged makeup around your eyes, leaving just enough along the rim of each eye to make it look intentional. In doing this, smudged mascara easily becomes smokey eyeliner.

2. Fight smelly armpits

If there’s no time for a shower and no deodorant in sight, use hand sanitizer from your purse to kill bacteria in your armpit. Just wipe your armpits with some toilet paper moistened with the sanitizer to fight off BO.

3. Brush your teeth

Keeping a travel-sized toothbrush in your bag can be a lifesaver, but if you ever find yourself without one, simply wrap some toilet paper around your finger, add toothpaste, and brush your teeth with your finger. It won’t be a super thorough clean, but it will eliminate bad breath.

4. Multi-task with lip balm

Chances are, the guy has some Vaseline somewhere, because his mother used it for literally everything when he was growing up. Or if not, you probably carry a lip balm with you. Either can be used for a plethora of things. Besides the obvious use on your lips, dab some Vaseline or lip balm on your brows to tame them into shape, then apply a dab to your cheekbones for an instant #wokeuplikethis glow.

5. Tame your mane

Just-got-out-of-bed hair can be super sexy, but if you need to look a bit more polished, take a small amount of his hair gel, rub it in between your hands, and pull your hair back into a low ponytail, smoothing down any strays with the remaining gel on your hands. Don’t have a hairband? Use dental floss as a ribbon to tie your strands up.

Images via wanhuajing.com, giphy.com.

