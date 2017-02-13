Here’s How To Make Baked Cheesecake With Only 3 Ingredients

You need to make this now.

If you’ve got eggs and cream cheese in the fridge, and a can of sweetened condensed milk in the pantry, you’ve got all the ingredients you need for a kickass dessert.

The hardest part about making this cheesecake is separating the eggs – and that’s not even hard. (I like to do it by straining the whites through my fingers, the way my grandmother taught me.)

Top it with powdered sugar and fresh fruit, serve it with a fancy cocktail, and you’ve got an elegant dessert for your next dinner party. This would even make an amazing breakfast the next day, along with a cup of coffee. Mmm…cheesecake breakfast…

Watch this YouTube tutorial from Delish, then get cracking (get it?)…

Image via YouTube; recipe courtesy of Delish.

Comment: What’s your go-to easy baked dessert?