Here’s How To Make Edible Christmas Snow Globes

Aka: the greatest Christmas culinary invention, ever.

There are few of us who managed to make it through our childhoods without at some point excitedly unwrapping then frantically shaking a Christmas snow globe. There’s something so all at once magical and nostalgic about them that makes even the toughest of us go all gooery inside.

So imagine our delight then when we discovered this *insane* edible Christmas snow globes recipe by the geniuses at Yummy.

Prepare to be mystified, awed and hungry all at once…

Yep, it’s definitely beginning to look – and taste – a lot like Christmas…

Video via youtube.com.