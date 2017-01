Dreams really do come true.

Everybody knows that dessert, the best of all the meal types, is best when it’s pretty.

And if you’re as big fans of a unicorn-themed treat as we are, you’ll appreciate this magical rainbow hued ice-cream, inspired by our fave mythical creature, thanks to the guys at Bread Booze Bacon.

Unlike other complicated ice-cream recipes, this one’s super simple and hella impressive!

Enjoy, and as always, binge responsibly.

Video and image via youtube.com.