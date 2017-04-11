DON’T throw out the tube just yet…

With some lipsticks costing more than a new pair of fancy shoes, it’s understandable we want to use every bit of our fave shade. Whether it’s the perfect nude or a crazy pink glitter lipstick, the hard-to-get bit at the bottom of the container usually lands in the bin, which is a tragedy of epic proportions. Even more so when it’s a shade that’s been discontinued – just the thought of using it up is an absolute nightmare for every beauty queen.

But before you shed a tear for your fave lippie, take heart: just because you’ve hit the plastic rim of the lipstick container doesn’t mean you’ve used it all. In fact, depending on the brand, there could be up to a third of the full lipstick size left in the bit of the tube you can’t reach.

To start making the most of your exxy lip products and salvaging every last ounce, all you need is a seemingly used-up lipstick, a cotton swab, a candle, a spoon, and a contact lens case. This lipstick hack is sure to change your beauty game, forever…

1. Using a cotton swab or orange stick, scrape every last bit of lipstick out of the container and transfer onto a metal spoon.

2. Light a candle and hold the metal spoon over the flame until the lipstick is melted.

3. When the lipstick is fully melted, carefully pour it into a small, flat container, such as a contact lens case.

4. Let it cool down and enjoy your fave lip shade a little longer, as you can now easily use your finger or a brush to apply it from the wider container! WINNING!!!!

Images via tumblr.com, giphy.com, youtube.com, pinterest.com.

Comment: Do you know a life-changing makeup hack? Share it with us!