Here’s How To Work Out Exactly What Haircut You Need To Get In 2017

New year, new ‘do.

If you’re anything like me, you tend to get bored/annoyed/frustrated with your haircut really easily.

Whenever I have just managed to grow my hair out from a lob (long bob) and it’s finally the perfect length for Victoria’s Secret-style waves, I feel the urge to run to the nearest hairdresser and have it chopped off again.

This feeling is especially overwhelming after Christmas, when everybody is talking about New Year’s resolutions and reinventing themselves. Hell yeah, I will eat better and spend less money (maybe), but it will feel much easier to accomplish my goals with a fresh haircut.

And the hairstyle you start your new year with must be a damn good one, so it’s wise not to rush into this decision. Instead, do some research and follow these three steps to finding the perfect 2017 haircut for you…

1. Determine your face shape

The first crucial step is to pull your hair back and look at your face straight on in the mirror to determine whether you have an oval, round, heart-shaped, or square face. Once you know this, you will immediately be able to eliminate certain haircuts that don’t flatter you.

As a general rule, oval faces flatter most haircuts (lucky you!), round faces need to stay away from volume on the side but can go long, heart-shaped faces are ideal for medium-length styles, and square faces look balanced with a fringe or soft layers.

2. Look to the trends

Next year’s hair trends will be all about natural looking hair. However, just like no-makeup makeup, natural looking hair doesn’t mean there’s no work involved.

It’s all about hairstyles that look a bit messy, like the long fringe on Jenna Dewan Tatum, or the outgrown wavy bob on Lily-Rose Depp.

If you’re willing to do the big chop and go short, take Ruby Rose’s light undercut with long layers on top as inspo for an effortless, modern look.

Just like the haircut trends for 2017, the shade is all about a natural style as well. Hair contouring has taken over hair salons this year and will remain the go-to treatment for a sun-kissed result, as seen on model Lily Aldridge.

3. Work with a good stylist

The third and most important step in order to achieve the right haircut for you, is finding a good stylist and knowing how to communicate with them so they understand what you want.

Hair stylist and De Lorenzo spokesman, Rob Sylva knows a simple but effective way to avoid miscommunication.

“Pictures always help to give a stylist a better idea of what you’re looking for, and they can then assess if the length and/or shade will suit their face shape and lifestyle.”

After having a proper pre-cut consult during which you and your stylist discuss the result you’re after, it’s important to keep the communication going. At any point during your hair treatment, feel free to speak up if you think your stylist is doing something you didn’t ask for. It’s much better than going back to your hairdresser the day after because you’re unhappy with the result – and your stylist will thank you for it.

“If a customer is ever unhappy, I definitely think that there has been a miscommunication. We will never do a cut or colour that we think will lead to an end result that the customer doesn’t feel comfortable with,” Sylva says. After all, a happy customer means a happy stylist.

Images via truebridal.org, instagram.com