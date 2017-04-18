Here’s How To Make Your Own Exploding Candy Cake

What’s better than cake? A cake filled with candy of course.

Just like a Mexican piñata, smash cakes are made to be destroyed and reveal a core of delicious candy once you’ve given them a good bashing.

Needless to say, the candy cakes are a match made in heaven for every kid’s birthday party, but when it comes to breaking things, even adults tend to get very excited.

Smashing a cake with a rolling pin and seeing tons of candy spill out is quite the experience, and oddly satisfying, which is one of the reasons why smash cakes have become so popular lately.

Founder of Sydney Smash Cakes, Claudia Abrahams loves making custom smash cakes and seeing her customers’ excited reactions when destroying her creations.

“The fact that it’s interactive makes it unique to your standard cakes, and everybody loves a surprise,” she explains.

While her smash cakes look really impressive and almost too pretty to break (I said *almost*), they are actually fairly easy to recreate at home, requiring nothing more than a whole lot of chocolate, candy, and some patience and decorating skills.

Here, Abraham shares one of her fave smash cake recipes with us; this is how you make the Pretty In Pink, a dream in pastel shades sure to be the highlight at any party.

Ingredients:

350g White chocolate

Marshmallows

Edible gold leaf

Meringues

Edible flowers

Pink food colouring

Mixed candy or chocolates of your choice for the ‘filling’ and any additional decorations

Method:

Place approx. 350g of chocolate in a microwave safe bowl and slowly microwave the chocolate until runny for approximately two minutes stirring after every 30 seconds. Add pink food dye.

Pour the chocolate into the bowl, allowing enough to coat entirely. Then gently swirl the chocolate around the bowl to cover it entirely, ensuring it goes right to the edge of the bowl.

Place the bowl in the fridge until the chocolate has set (approximately 20 minutes). The chocolate needs to be hard before removing it from the fridge.

Once set, turn the bowl upside down and very gently slide the chocolate shell out the bowl.

Once the chocolate dome is out the bowl, fill with candy of your choice.

Place a board on top and gently flip it over, so the board forms the base of the cake. Then you can start to decorate, which is the fun part!

Place the marshmallows around the base of the dome and stick them down with melted chocolate. Using more melted chocolate, stick four meringues and four marshmallows on the tip of the dome.

To make the pink chocolate sail, melt white chocolate with a drop of pink food dye. Scrunch up a small square of baking paper and spread the chocolate over the baking paper. Place this in the fridge to set.

Once this is set, remove the chocolate sail from the baking paper and stick the sail on the top of the meringues and marshmallows using chocolate.

Using your gold leaf flakes, gently transfer the gold leaf around your finished creation using a small art brush.

If you wanna be extra fancy, sprinkle some edible flowers on and around the cake to finish.

And smashing it looks a little something like this…

Images via Sydney Smash Cakes.