Here’s How To Make Giant Paper Flowers For Your Wedding Backdrop

We can’t believe how real they look.

Remember Kim K’s giant flower wall at her wedding to Kanye? It’s safe to say having one at your own wedding would set you back tens of thousands of dollars, as fresh flowers are ridiculously expensive.

If your budget is on the lower side and you’d rather splurge on other things, like your dress or the wedding cake, it doesn’t mean your decor has to be lacklustre, though.

Thanks to some pretty clever arts and crafts geniuses, there are some amazing DIY tutorials out there that can literally save you a hundreds of dollars. We couldn’t believe our eyes when we came across this DIY giant flower tutorial video, courtesy of craft company Smile Mercantile. It’s not only easy AF, the result is super impressive and life-like.

These paper flowers look anything but cheap. In fact, we doubt anyone will even believe you when you tell them you made them yourself. All you need is lots of crepe paper, a hot glue gun, a paper plate, some scissors and a spare afternoon to have your own flower wall for a fraction of the cost of Kim K’s, and the perfect backdrop for your wedding photos…

How to make it

1. Get some crepe paper, cut a strip vertically as wide as you’d like your outer petals to be, then fold the strip in half, against the grain.

2. With the fold at the bottom, cut around the edges to create a petal shape, they can be pointy or round, or even frilly.

3. Pinch the base to crease it, release, and add some hot glue, pinch again, and hold it tight until the glue sets.

4. Stretch the centre of the petal carefully to create a cupped shape. Repeat steps one to four until you have about eight to ten petals.

5. Take the petals and glue them onto a paper plate, slightly overlapping each other. Do this all around the plate.

6. Create six to eight smaller petals using steps one to four and fold them slightly upward before glueing them around the centre of the paper plate.

7. Choose a different color crepe paper and fold a rectangle twice with the grain and once against the grain. With the fold at the bottom, cut out a petal shape. When you unfold it, you’ll have a double ended petal. Stretch again to make cupped shapes, and then fold both sides together, pinching the center. Repeat to make about 15 to 20 of these.

8. Glue these small petals around the inner circle of the flower – no need to be neat, they can face whatever way looks good.

9: To make the center fringe, cut a long strip of crepe paper in a color of your choice. Fold several times with the grain to get a small rectangle. Cut about 2/3 of the way into the fold, making really close cuts. Unfold and roll up the fringe and glue it right in the center of the flower. Rough up the center fringe to make it a little messy, trim off the excess length of the stem, and glue it into the center of the flower.

10: Stretch the edges of the outer petals back and forth to make the petals look more natural. Repeat the process to make more flowers for a wedding flower wall.

Video and images via youtube.com.