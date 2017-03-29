Here’s The Hair Dye Trend You Need To Get On Board With, ASAP

It’s so goddamn magical.

There’s no denying 2017 is officially the year we’re taking our unicorn obsession to the next level.

Sure, we had unicorn toast. Then of course there was unicorn ice-cream. And who can forget these cute AF mason jar unicorn-inspired cupcakes??!

But where this magical trend really came into its own was when it hit the beauty world. Unicorn themed makeup products have gone absolutely bat crap crazy over the last 12 months, causing such viral mayhem, many have sold out before even hitting the shelves. And when these products make you look THIS dreamy, it’s easy to understand why.

So it’s unsurprising then, that cult makeup brand Lime Crime’s latest release – unicorn hair dyes – are already sparking a total internet meltdown. The edgy beauty company are launching a collection of 11 hair dyes which take their cues from the mythical horse, and are appropriately called Unicorn Hair.

Featuring bold rainbow hues, this trend definitely isn’t for the faint-hearted (though if you want to get on board in a subtler way, you should definitely look to this chic hidden rainbow hair look). Feast your eyes on these jaw-dropping looks, created from the brand’s new line…

🎀💙 P I X E L A T E D 💗🌞 Rad hair #inspo by @howtohairgirl A post shared by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on Mar 20, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

Crimped and glitzed! 💓 @howtohairgirl #hairspiration A post shared by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on Mar 13, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

Strawberry milkshake 🍓🍦 Gorgeous hair #inspo by @howtohairgirl! A post shared by Lime Crime (@limecrimemakeup) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

*Siiigh*

Please, don’t EVER wake us up from this beautiful hair dream…

Images and media via instagram.com and giphy.com.

Comment: Have you tried unicorn hair or makeup? What are your fave products for creating this look?