If you know anything about Lady Gaga, it’s that gurl don’t hold back in speaking her mind. And her epic halftime show opener at tonight’s Super Bowl performance was no different.

Standing atop the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas surrounded by drones, Gaga belted out a rendition of Woody Guthrie’s This Land Is Your Land – a song that’s become synonymous with anti-Trump rallies – before leaping onto the stage.

“This performance is for everyone,” the singer said at a press conference last week.

“I want to, more than anything, create a moment that everyone that’s watching will never forget.”

Though the performance made a definite, albeit subtle dig at Trump’s leadership, it didn’t compare to Beyonce’s intensely politically-charged Super Bowl performance of Formation last year, when she paid homage to Black America.

Gaga went on to perform a spectacular medley of some of her all-time greatest hits, including Poker Face, Telephone, Bad Romance and Paparazzi – the songs laden with the pyrotechnics and acrobatics Super Bowl fans have come to expect.

Oh yeah, and some people played some football too.

Image and video via youtube.com, media via facebook.com.

Comment: What did you think of Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl performance?