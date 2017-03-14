How To Make An Ice-Cream Martini (Aka Your Next Dinner Party Dessert)

Booze meets Ben & Jerry’s. What’s not to love?

If you’re a fan of serving up at good impressive dessert at your dinner parties, prepare to fall in love.

This delish, super easy-to-whip-up ice-cream martini from our fave mixologists over at The Tipsy Bartender combines soft, creamy strawberry ice-cream with vodka and chocolate liqueur for an after-dinner treat that’s hard to beat.

If your guests aren’t simultaneously wowed and well-buzzed after downing this dessert, they should probably never be invited back again…

