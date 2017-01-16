How To Make Galaxy Cocktails (Aka The Prettiest Cocktails EVER)

Um…AWESOME!

Everyone appreciates a well-presented package.

Be it a gift, a person or a meal, when something is easy on the eye, we’re much more likely to want to have it.

And keeping that idea in mind – not that we really needed any convincing to drink cocktails – the lovely lads over at The Tipsy Bartender have taken a simple drink to the next level by giving it a galaxy-themed look.

This alcoholic treat is as much a delight to consume as it is to look upon. And better still, it’s cheap and easy to whip up. Rock some out at your next party and watch all your guests bow down and salute your greatness.

Video and image via youtube.com.