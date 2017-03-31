How To Wear The Glitter Makeup Trend Without Looking Like You’re 18

It’s a fine line between a hint of sparkle and disco ball.

Like many birds, I am attracted to anything sparkly, especially in the form of glittery makeup that looks like it’s made from unicorns and fairy dust. As a teenager in the early noughties, I rocked glitter gel in my hair and sparkles on my lips like there was no tomorrow, making me look like I was on my way to a techno rave party all the time.

While I’ve since learned to best leave my hair glitter free, I still feel the urge to purchase glittery eyeshadow, lipgloss, or highlighter whenever I see any. It doesn’t help that all major makeup brands have been releasing glitter products lately from Urban Decay’s Moondust Palette to Tarte’s Pro Glitter Eyeliner and Pat McGrath’s Lip Glitter Pigment.

As pretty as these products look, wearing them all at once would make anyone look like a crazy person – or 13 year-old me. However, just because we’re grown-ass women who expect to be taken seriously, doesn’t mean we can’t wear any sparkle at all. Depending on the occasion, a little glitter goes a long way. Here’s how to rock it adult-style, on any occasion…

At work

Let’s get the hardest one out of the way first. Wearing any sort of glitter at work is tough unless you’re a drag queen artist or a princess at Disney World. However, applying some white glitter to the inner corners of your eyes is a subtle way to incorporate some sparkle into your nine-to-five look.

This look is achieved by using a glitter eyeliner on the inner corner first, and then carefully dabbing on some loose white glitter with an angled brush.

Watch the full tutorial here.

On a date

A date might be more suitable for glitter than your office, but at the same time, too much glitter will make any sort of physical contact a challenge – and most guys would probably not enjoy glitter in their mouth. That’s why you should limit any glitter on a date to your eyes.

A fine glitter cut-crease not only looks amazing, but it will also give your eyes a flirty sparkle each time you blink, ensuring your date will be totally entranced by you.

A cut-crease is one of those techniques that needs a lot of practice, but once you’ve mastered it, adding a thin line with a glitter eyeliner right along the crease will add a whole new dimension to the look.

Watch the full tutorial here.

To a party

Wearing glitter on your lips is anything but practical, but as long as you drink through a straw, there’s no reason why you can’t show up at a party with a sparkly pout.

In order not to look like a teenager on the way to an under 18s disco, make sure to stay away from glitter that looks blue when the light hits it, and instead choose a bold red or pink glitter pigment that matches your lipstick perfectly.

Use a lip liner to outline your lips first, then apply a creamy lipstick before dabbing on a bit of glitter in the middle of your pout.

Watch the full tutorial here.

During the day

If you don’t want to miss out on glitter makeup, even in everyday situations like catching up with friends at a café or going shopping, subtle glitter mascara is the way to go.

There are glitter mascaras that contain black as well as gold or silver glitter and can be worn on top of your normal black mascara keeping the effect subtle. Apply it only to the tip of your lashes for a look that’s daylight appropriate.

Watch the full tutorial here.

Images via youtube.com.