The softer tone of Trump’s speech was reportedly thanks to Ivanka.

Whether or not you support Donald Trump, one thing is certain: his first congressional address on Tuesday night went over better than most of his previous speeches, either on the campaign trail or as President of the United States.

While Trump’s first month in office has been an unqualified disaster, with both Republicans and Democrats starkly criticizing the newbie politician and alleged sex offender for his ill-advised immigration ban, his questionable cabinet picks, and his chaotic leadership style, people across the political spectrum praised his latest big speech – sort of.

Senator Christopher Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, said Trump’s speech was one of “the most coherent public addresses he’s given in a month.” The Washington Post reported that Trump “won high marks from Republicans for both his agenda and his measured tone.” And CNN political commentator Van Jones, who has historically been a fierce critic of Trump, said that while much of the speech was “counterfactual,” it was also “extraordinary” and could win him a second term. A CNN poll said 69 per cent of Americans felt “more optimistic about the future of the country” after the speech.

Why the sudden change in Trump’s tone? Apparently, his daughter had something to do with it. A senior official in the administration told Axios in an email that Ivanka “worked hard” on the speech, “especially affirming the president’s desire to have an uplifting and aspirational speech…Ivanka was working with [Trump speechwriter Stephen] Miller in his office in the afternoon on the speech, including the paragraph on ‘paid family leave…women’s health…clean air and clean water.”

There’s no doubt Ivanka and her father are close (perhaps a little too close) and that she, along with her husband Jared Kushner – whom Trump has appointed as a senior White House advisor – will continue to hold great sway over American politics for as long as Trump is president. But beyond that, it’s hard to say what the future holds for Americans. As Steny Hoyer, a Democratic representative from Maryland, told The Huffington Post after the congressional address, “Don’t be surprised by what Donald Trump does. He almost always does what you don’t expect, and does what you don’t think he ought to be doing.”

In case you missed it, you can watch the entire 90-minute speech here:

Image via Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock.com.

Comment: What did you think of Trump’s speech to Congress?