So much for grabbing a bite with friends.

Superstar Justin Bieber has had a turbulent relationship with his fans in recent years – mainly because the guy can just never have any moments of privacy, with Bielibers swamping him any time he tries to do anything in public.

A new photo of him out in Sydney, Australia, shows just how out-of-control fans of the 23 year-old singer have gotten. Bieber decided to have lunch outside at Chargrill Charlie’s with some friends but was surrounded by fans who stood around him with their phones out and awkwardly watched him eat his meal.

Probably the first time I’ve felt sorry for Justin Bieber. The poor guy can’t even go for chicken without a mob of baying fans tailing him. pic.twitter.com/yzgLYr24y2 — Joe Ellison (@Chevychased) March 17, 2017

After finishing his lunch, Bieber was forced to run to his car while being chased by a gang of screaming fans. One can be heard excitedly yelling that she got to touch him as he ran past her.

(10) Another video of Justin Bieber spotted out in Sydney, Australia today. (March 17) pic.twitter.com/wGelKVVaHS — JustinBieberCrew.com (@JBCGiveaway) March 17, 2017

Someone also tried to reach out and touch his face.

“Who touched my face? Don’t touch my face” pic.twitter.com/gKoqG76wHK — j (@godstanbieber) March 17, 2017

Clearly frustrated, another video posted on Twitter shows Bieber calmly telling the overly-excited fans “the more you guys scream and act like animals, the less we can have a conversation.”

Say it louder for the people in the back biebo pic.twitter.com/lZkVe1fvsi — j (@godstanbieber) March 17, 2017

The star has had a rough run in the public eye during the Australian leg of his tour after being caught telling a persistent fan she made him sick as she tried to snap a selfie with him in Melbourne. He had allegedly told the girl he didn’t want a photo, which she ignored in her desperate attempt to get a pic with her celebrity crush.

Bieber has made his stance on fan photographs clear, posting a statement on Instagram in May last year saying he would no longer take selfies unless he is ‘on the job’.

‘It has gotten to the point that people won’t even say hi to me or recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity,’ he wrote in an emotional plea to his fans.

‘If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I’m not gonna take a picture I’m done taking pictures. […] I realize people will be disappointed but I don’t owe anybody a picture.’

Given he can’t even grab lunch with friends without being bombarded with fans and hundreds of photos being invasively taken of him, you can’t blame the guy for wanting to maintain some element of privacy and normality in his life.

Images via twitter.com.

