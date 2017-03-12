And you might be inclined to do the same thing, if you were in his shoes.

Whether you love or vehemently detest Justin Bieber, it’s hard to deny the fact the kid hasn’t exactly had the most normal life. Being constantly hounded and harassed by hysterical fans and paps every time you leave your house for over a decade is probably going to eventually make even the most sane person snap.

And snap the Biebs did, when confronted by a persistent fan in Melbourne this week as he was attempting to grab an ice-cream and jump back in his car.

Twenty year-old Belieber Sabah Helal tried to take a selfie with the pop star when he scoffed, “Look at you. You make me sick.”

Helal had heard the 23 year-old star was being transported around the city in a Porsche and a Volvo on the weekend, so, naturally, as all self-respecting crazed fans do, took to her car around Melbourne’s CBD to hunt him down. When both cars eventually pulled up behind her at a set of traffic lights, Helal took her chances and tried to get Biber’s attention to snap a shot with him.

“He was not interested in a photo at all. I told him that I was going to take the photo anyway,” the fan told the Herald Sun.

Determined to take things a step further, Helal then continued to tail the cars until Bieber finally hopped out to get an ice-cream, at which point she attempted to forcibly take a selfie with her unwilling celeb crush, whose obvious disgust was captured on video.

Bieber made his stance on taking selfies with fans while not on the job clear on Instagram in May last year, when he posted a statement, saying 'If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I'm not gonna take a picture I'm done taking pictures. […] I realize people will be disappointed but I don't owe anybody a picture.' Despite the star's attempts to glean back some form of normality, attention-hungry fans have largely ignored the request. An aggressive Belieber copped a punch in the face from the star in Barcelona in November last year after he reached out and tried to grab him through a car window. Before the incident with Helal, Bieber had reportedly informed the fan, "You're invading my privacy, I don't want a photo.". And while it's true fame often comes at the cost of privacy, it's hard to argue every human being doesn't deserve basic respect and dignity, regardless of who they are, or what those who admire them think they're 'owed'. Bieber's Australian Purpose tour is due to wrap up in Sydney this Wednesday.