The two men talked about “life.”

Early Tuesday morning in New York City, an entourage escorted Kanye West into Trump Tower, where the troubled 39-year-old rapper had a short meeting with Donald Trump.

The two emerged from the elevator later in the morning for a quick photo op. When asked what they’d discussed, Trump said, “life. We discussed life.” West declined to answer questions, saying “I just want to take a picture right now.”

Trump told reporters the two have been “friends for a long time.” Afterward, he patted West on the shoulder, saying “so long man, you take care of yourself. I’ll see you soon.”

West has allegedly been struggling with mental health issues for some time and abruptly cancelled his Saint Pablo tour last month. Hours later, news broke that West had been hospitalized for exhaustion. Previously, West had caused a furor among fans by announcing that while he didn’t vote in the US Presidential election, if he had, he would have voted for Trump.

Most of the audience could be heard booing West’s after-the-fact Trump endorsement, but a few people clapped.

Meanwhile, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian – who has had a difficult year as well, what with being robbed at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week – endorsed Hillary Clinton back in September. “Without a doubt, I stand with Hillary. I’m with her. I believe Hillary will best represent our country and is the most qualified for the job,” wrote Kardashian.

Kardashian and West, who have been together for over two years and have two children together, have been married since May 2014. They’ve recently been rumored to be on the outs, with sources reporting that Kardashian is “annoyed” that her husband won’t slow down and rest following his hospitalization.

“Kim still denies they are getting a divorce, but things are definitely not great between her and Kanye,” an insider told People magazine. Perhaps Trump, who is on his third marriage, gave West some marital advice during their brief meeting.

