She’s not really locked in his basement – or is she?

Ryan Phillippe’s attempt to squelch rumors of a romance with Katy Perry by claiming to hardly even know her may have backfired, because the volley of tweets that followed sure sounds flirtatious to us.

In the face of speculation that he’s dating the 32 year-old ‘Roar’ singer, a frustrated Phillippe tweeted his plea for the paparazzi to leave him alone.

I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) April 10, 2017

But was the 42 year-old Cruel Intentions actor just trying to cover something up? At least one person wondered if something nefarious was going on…

@RyanPhillippe THATS WHAT SOME1 WHO HAS KATY PERRY IN HIS BASEMENT WOULD SAY….. — jonesy (@flyboy4014) April 10, 2017

Then Perry jumped in, responding…

Can u let me out of this basement pls? https://t.co/I2WKOsIxak — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Not missing a beat, Phillippe shot back…

After which Perry sweetly introduced herself to Phillippe, putting an end to the joking around.

Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol. — Katy Perry (@katyperry) April 10, 2017

Okay, so apparently the two of them aren’t actually dating – but maybe they will be soon. After all, this would be the ultimate meet-cute. #NewCoupleAlert?

Images via Tinseltown (Katy Perry) and Everett Collection (Ryan Phillippe) / Shutterstock.com.