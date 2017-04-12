ryankaty2

She’s not really locked in his basement – or is she?

Ryan Phillippe’s attempt to squelch rumors of a romance with Katy Perry by claiming to hardly even know her may have backfired, because the volley of tweets that followed sure sounds flirtatious to us.

In the face of speculation that he’s dating the 32 year-old ‘Roar’ singer, a frustrated Phillippe tweeted his plea for the paparazzi to leave him alone.

But was the 42 year-old Cruel Intentions actor just trying to cover something up? At least one person wondered if something nefarious was going on…

Then Perry jumped in, responding…

Not missing a beat, Phillippe shot back…

After which Perry sweetly introduced herself to Phillippe, putting an end to the joking around.

Okay, so apparently the two of them aren’t actually dating – but maybe they will be soon. After all, this would be the ultimate meet-cute. #NewCoupleAlert?

