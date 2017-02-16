‘A-list songwriters are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.’

Pop star Kesha this week released a series of emails written by her producer, the notorious Dr Luke, and manager, Monica Cornia, which include shocking discussions about her weight, as well as reports of Luke’s abuse.

One email from 2012 with the subject line, ‘Global Weight Gain Is WORSE Than Increasing Population!’ shows Dr Luke complaining about Kesha’s weight loss attempts to her manager.

‘We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet,’ the producer wrote.

‘There have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. This particular time it happened to be Diet Coke and turkey while on an all juice fast… A-list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight.’

Another piece of correspondence explains Dr Luke’s alleged abuse of Kesha, who is suggested to have asked for some lyrics to be re-written, to which the producer is said to have responded with ‘I don’t give a shit what you want. If you were smart you would go in and sing it,’ according to Cornia, who wrote the email recalling the incident.

The controversial 29 year-old singer/songwriter has been in a legal battle over the release of her contract with Dr Luke for the past two years. Her case following allegations of sexual abuse was dismissed by a New York judge last April, but in court papers filed this week, the pop star’s legal team state she is still seeking to ‘be free from her abuser and rebuild her physical, emotional, and mental health’.

The explosive new emails could potentially help her case, as they appear to back up many of her original allegations of physical and mental abuse. However, Dr Luke’s lawyer, Christine Lepera, has already published a statement insisting the communications have been taken out of context.

“Kesha and her attorneys continue to mislead by refusing to disclose the larger record of evidence, showing the bad faith of Kesha Sebert and her representatives, which is greatly damaging to them,” Lepera told press recently.

“It also shows the tremendous support that Dr Luke provided Kesha regarding artistic and personal issues, including Kesha’s own concerns over her weight. Rather than agree to a thorough disclosure, Kesha and her representatives improperly publicized, without court permission, three out-of-context emails which do not present the full picture regarding the events they concern. For example, these emails do not show that the lyrics of Crazy Kids were, in fact, re-written at Kesha’s request. Any claim by Kesha to the contrary is deceiving the public – just like her other meritless claims of wrongdoing by Dr Luke. Dr Luke looks forward to full vindication in court.”

According to Page Six, the two parties are scheduled to have a telephone conference with the judge next week.

