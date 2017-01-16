Khloe Kardashian’s New Show Is Pissing Everyone Off. Here’s Why.

NOT cool, Koko.

Khloe Kardashian has a new show called Revenge Body. The premise is as simple as the title – to get back at an ex or someone who rejected you, through the magical power of a doubtlessly enormously expensive makeover to somehow prove to them that they were wrong about turning you down.

I understand the premise the same way I understand the majority of what President-elect Trump says about women. I am aware that they are words spoken in the English language and that each word has an individual meaning, but as concepts, they kind of lose me.

First off, why on earth would you want to impress someone who was more than likely a total dick to you?! Here’s a concept: start a show where you work hard to impress the people who actually deserve it. The people who have loved and supported you through rough times. These are the people who are worthy of your time and effort, not some jerk who dumped you because you went up a dress size.

But okay, sure, anger runs deep in us sometimes. Maybe you sunk a lot of time and effort into that relationship and you want to make sure they get a glimpse at what they’re missing out on. But how is losing weight going to accomplish that, exactly? All that does is prove these idiots right – that you needed to lose weight to consider yourself valuable. You’re not giving these people a so-called ‘revenge body’, you’re literally just giving them what they asked for.

I get where the mindset comes from. I’m a fat woman who’s gotten her fair share of “free Willy!” shouts from people who probably shouldn’t have been released from their mother’s basements, and I know how much it stings to have someone tell you that you have no value simply because of your weight. Khloe is a woman who knows what it’s like to struggle with that kind of acceptance, as someone who grew up chubby. That definition may have been by Hollywood standards, but she also had to withstand Hollywood levels of criticism simultaneously.

It’s genuinely great that she’s reached a point where she’s pleased with herself. Being happy with the body you have should be the ultimate end goal of every human being. But she’s going about this in a way that’s embarrassingly ignorant. She’s using the mindset of a child, aka: “Working out and getting a thinner, more fit body that made people feel bad about teasing me made me feel good.” There are so many things wrong with that statement, and first and foremost is the idea that you need to change your body because of the way other people view you.

Listen, only one person has to live in your body. Only one person wakes up with it, takes a shower with it, goes to work with it and will get old in it. It’s you. Nobody else’s opinion matters. Changing your body so other people approve of it may make you feel better for a hot second, but remember that these people are assholes for a reason. They’re going to find some other reason why you don’t measure up. They’ll move the goal post so the “victory” you just scored doesn’t really count anymore. It becomes an endless and exhausting journey where you’re chasing a trophy that doesn’t exist.

And for what? So some idiot who dumped you or made a snide comment will say “oops?” They should anyway. Newsflash: anyone who doesn’t want to be with you and all your gloriousness because you put on some weight isn’t worth your time. These aren’t the people who will be with you when the hard stuff hits you. These are the people who want to use you as arm candy. They’re the people who only want you around as long as you benefit them. You should be thanking them for letting you know so early how much of a garbage heap they actually are.

Finding your body and where you’d like it to be isn’t an easy journey, and it’s definitely not one you can reach by following a one-size-fits-all approach, something Khloe should well know. There is no one diet or one method or one size or shape that we all perfectly fit into. Here’s a concept: maybe your body is fine just the way it is, even if you are fat.

And that’s her second bout of idiocy rearing its head. Her show will fail because she fails to grasp one very basic concept: we’re all different. We’re all supposed to be. And by continuing to promote the idea that conforming to one way of being is the only way we’ll be able to move past those garbage people in our lives, we learn a tragic truth: Khloe’s own finish line is a long, long way off.

Video and image via bravotv.com and youtube.com.

Comment: What’s your reaction to Khloe Kardashian’s new show, Revenge Body? Do you think it’s offensive?