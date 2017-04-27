“Things happen in your life to teach you things.”

In her first TV interview since the horrifying events of last October, when armed robbers bound and gagged her and held her at gunpoint, Kim Kardashian says she’s a “different person” than she was before the attack, and that she no longer cares about material possessions.

“It’s just not who I am anymore,” a teary Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres this week, in an appearance on DeGeneres’s talk show. “I know it’s crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me….I don’t want to cry anymore. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things.”

The 36 year-old star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians said “it’s no secret” that she used to be very materialistic. “You see it on the show…not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things. I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful.” She also thinks her new perspective makes her a better mom. “I’m so happy that my kids get this me, that this is who I am raising my kids. I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.”

Kardashian was quick to point out that she doesn’t condemn anyone for flaunting their possessions on social media. “Of course when you get engaged you’re going to show off your ring, if you get a car – no matter what it is – you feel really proud and you might show it off on social media,” she told DeGeneres. But, she said, “I’m not here to show off the way that I used to.”

She also revealed that since the robbery, she doesn’t feeling comfortable wearing “real” jewelry, and doesn’t know if she ever will again. “My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and my security. I never thought I would need security staying outside of my door…now I have several just for me to be able to sleep at night.”

Image via Instagram.

