“Please, I have a family. Let me live.”

In the season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian finally opens up about the circumstances surrounding her robbery at gunpoint during Paris Fashion Week last October.

After her sister and bodyguard had gone out for the evening, leaving the 36 year-old alone, masked intruders broke into Kardashian’s Paris apartment, tied her up, and locked her in a bathroom. The thieves got away with millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including a gold Rolex watch and a Lorraine Schwartz diamond necklace. In January, French police arrested 17 people in connection with the armed robbery.

Leaked police transcripts and crime scene photos shed light on many details of the harrowing events that night, and but until now, Kardashian hasn’t spoken publicly about the ordeal. In a sneak peak of the upcoming episode of her hit reality TV show, Kardashian says she was sure she would be killed that night. “They had the gun up to me, and I just knew, they’re just going to shoot me in the head.”

In another clip, she fights back tears as she tells her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, how she thought about trying to escape her captors before they bound and gagged her, explaining that she was afraid they would shoot her in the back if the elevator didn’t open in time, or if the stairs were locked.

“I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision…there’s no way out.”

In a third clip, Kardashian and her sisters talked about how the intruders must have planned the robbery. “They definitely were watching,” Kardashian says, speculating that they’d been followed by “a group of guys” for the entire trip, and that her Snapchats might have alerted them to the fact that she was home alone. “They had this window of opportunity and just went for it.”

The episode is set to air in the US on Sunday.

Image via YouTube.