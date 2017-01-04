Life appears to be good for Kim and Kanye.



Kim Kardashian has made her long-awaited return to social media, following the harrowing armed robbery she suffered during Paris Fashion Week last October.

After being held at gunpoint in her hotel room by masked intruders, Kardashian’s social media accounts went dark. Three Facebook posts on Halloween were deleted hours after being posted; other than that, it’s been radio silence.

But on Tuesday, after posting an adorable home video to her website, featuring sweet family scenes of North and West, she began posting to Instagram and Twitter. Kardashian seems to be fully back in the swing of things, even responding to fans’ tweets.

Haha 😂😘 I missed you guys! https://t.co/RK4ITjFYvF — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 4, 2017

The past few months have been rough ones for Kardashian – and for her husband, Kanye West. West cancelled his tour after having a breakdown onstage and was briefly hospitalized in November, before being released and making a bizarre appearance at Trump Tower. Lately, there have been rumors that all was not well between Kim and Kanye, who have long been one of everyone’s favorite celeb couples.

The home video, which features Jeremih’s ‘Paradise’ as the soundtrack and runs two-and-a-half minutes, shows the family in a montage of sweet scenes, including Kanye’s Mother’s Day surprise for Kim, Saint’s first steps, and the family being adorable together during the holidays.

Kanye’s blond hair, which can be spotted in the video, isn’t the only thing that’s new. Kardashian’s Instagram and Twitter have gotten a small makeover as well, with a new profile picture.

Her first post back on Instagram is this sweet family snap, captioned simply, ‘family’:

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Images via Instagram.

