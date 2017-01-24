With 14 nominations, it’s tied for most-nominated film in history.

‘La La Land,’ the sweeping musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, will compete in 14 categories at the 2017 Academy Awards on February 26. That puts it in a tie with ‘Titanic’ and ‘All About Eve’ for the most nominations in Oscar history.

A critical and crowd favorite alike, ‘La La Land’ won seven Golden Globe awards earlier this month, including best picture (musical or comedy), best actress for Stone, best actor for Gosling, best director for Damien Chazelle, best original score, and best screenplay. Oscar nominations include nods for best picture, director, actor, actress, screenplay, score, cinematography, and costume design.

After drawing widespread criticism for a lack of diversity in past years (leading to the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag), the academy nominated a record six black actors for awards this year: Octavia Spencer for ‘Hidden Figures,’ Denzel Washington and Viola Davis for ‘Fences,’ Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris for ‘Moonlight,’ Ruth Negga for ‘Loving.’

‘Moonlight,’ ‘Fences,’ and ‘Hidden Figures’ were also nominated for best picture, along with UFO movie ‘Arrival,’ whose star, Amy Adams, was not nominated. ‘Hell or High Water,’ ‘Lion,’ ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ and ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ rounded out the list. A total of nine movies are in the running for best picture.

Perhaps the most surprising nomination was for Mel Gibson, who got a nod for directing ‘Hacksaw Ridge.’ Gibson is notorious for his many racist, sexist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic outbursts over the years and was virtually exiled from Hollywood for the better part of a decade. But as we’ve seen before – for example, in the case of Chris Brown – there seems to be no transgression the entertainment industry can’t forgive.

The nominations were announced via a pre-recorded segment that was live-streamed on Oscars.com, a change from previous years when viewers tuned in for a live press conference. You can watch the segment here:

Image via Dale Robinette/Lionsgate.

