After Lady Gaga’s showstopping Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night, some people debated whether or not she’d made enough of a political statement – while others turned their focus to her body.

Specifically, they zeroed in on the way Gaga’s toned, muscular belly pooched just sightly over the top of her waistband a few times while she was dancing. Because apparently, women’s bellies are supposed to be completely flat and hard, with the superhuman quality of never forming any type of roll over the top of a tight waistband.

Here’s just a sampling of what body shamers on Twitter had to say:

Lady Gaga had a little gut in her. It’s the Super Bowl not the Super Roll — Alec The BRAUN DOG™ (@AlecRPar) February 6, 2017

Picture of lady Gaga’s stomach pic.twitter.com/32lQ0U18tk — Chaunce the Rapper (@ChonceDeLeon) February 6, 2017

Even people who were supposedly being supportive of Gaga seemed to agree that her belly was ‘fat’ –

seeing Lady Gaga perform with a little fat on her belly was the most inspirational thing of 2017 — em (@FlxralTyler) February 6, 2017

the fact that @ladygaga is out here preforming in a belly shirt without a flat & toned tummy & looks bomb af really inspires me — Emma Paige ❥ (@emma_paige_15) February 6, 2017

I LUV that Lady Gaga made belly rolls cool again. — Liberal-phobic CAROL (@GOPKICKSASS) February 6, 2017

Others called out the whole flap for the nonsense that it was:

This whole Lady Gaga belly fat thing is the dumbest fucking non story. Also that is skin, you idiots. SKIN. pic.twitter.com/He0lQvTimL — 🏳️‍🌈marcy🏳️‍🌈 (@marcykoop) February 7, 2017

People body shaming Gaga?

Like for real?!

Delete your accounts — Jason R (@GeordieJay) February 6, 2017

Finally, Gaga herself responded to the criticism, via Instagram. “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do.”

Now maybe we can all go back to admiring Beyoncé’s baby belly and making signs to protest Trump’s latest atrocities.

