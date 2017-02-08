ladygaga

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation…”

After Lady Gaga’s showstopping Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night, some people debated whether or not she’d made enough of a political statement – while others turned their focus to her body.

Specifically, they zeroed in on the way Gaga’s toned, muscular belly pooched just sightly over the top of her waistband a few times while she was dancing. Because apparently, women’s bellies are supposed to be completely flat and hard, with the superhuman quality of never forming any type of roll over the top of a tight waistband.

Here’s just a sampling of what body shamers on Twitter had to say:

Even people who were supposedly being supportive of Gaga seemed to agree that her belly was ‘fat’ –

Others called out the whole flap for the nonsense that it was:

Finally, Gaga herself responded to the criticism, via Instagram. “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do.” 

Now maybe we can all go back to admiring Beyoncé’s baby belly and making signs to protest Trump’s latest atrocities.

Image via Instagram.