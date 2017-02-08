“I heard my body is a topic of conversation…”
After Lady Gaga’s showstopping Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday night, some people debated whether or not she’d made enough of a political statement – while others turned their focus to her body.
Specifically, they zeroed in on the way Gaga’s toned, muscular belly pooched just sightly over the top of her waistband a few times while she was dancing. Because apparently, women’s bellies are supposed to be completely flat and hard, with the superhuman quality of never forming any type of roll over the top of a tight waistband.
Here’s just a sampling of what body shamers on Twitter had to say:
Lady Gaga had a little gut in her. It’s the Super Bowl not the Super Roll
— Alec The BRAUN DOG™ (@AlecRPar) February 6, 2017
Picture of lady Gaga’s stomach pic.twitter.com/32lQ0U18tk
— Chaunce the Rapper (@ChonceDeLeon) February 6, 2017
Even people who were supposedly being supportive of Gaga seemed to agree that her belly was ‘fat’ –
seeing Lady Gaga perform with a little fat on her belly was the most inspirational thing of 2017
— em (@FlxralTyler) February 6, 2017
the fact that @ladygaga is out here preforming in a belly shirt without a flat & toned tummy & looks bomb af really inspires me
— Emma Paige ❥ (@emma_paige_15) February 6, 2017
I LUV that Lady Gaga made belly rolls cool again.
— Liberal-phobic CAROL (@GOPKICKSASS) February 6, 2017
Others called out the whole flap for the nonsense that it was:
This whole Lady Gaga belly fat thing is the dumbest fucking non story. Also that is skin, you idiots. SKIN. pic.twitter.com/He0lQvTimL
— 🏳️🌈marcy🏳️🌈 (@marcykoop) February 7, 2017
People body shaming Gaga?
Like for real?!
Delete your accounts
— Jason R (@GeordieJay) February 6, 2017
Finally, Gaga herself responded to the criticism, via Instagram. “I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do.”
I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga
A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on
Now maybe we can all go back to admiring Beyoncé’s baby belly and making signs to protest Trump’s latest atrocities.
Image via Instagram.