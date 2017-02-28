If this is what basic bitches wear, we’ll join the club.

Eyeshadow palettes are arguably the most hyped beauty product of the moment and they’re clogging up our bathroom cupboards big time, but we just can’t get enough of them, especially when they are ingeniously called ‘Basic Bitch Palette’.

MAC is teasing us with social media snaps of their latest eyeshadow product, supposedly perfect for every Starbucks-drinking, V-neck-sporting, Friends-quoting chick ever. In other words, you’re not going to find any crazy unicorn-inspired makeup in this palette, but instead pretty neural hues.

Let’s be honest here, we’re all basic bitches sometimes, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with it. Some days just require us to lay low and apply a subtle smokey eye and some lip balm instead of our usual winged eyeliner and on-fleek brow routine paired with Kylie Jenner lips.

Our lives are much easier on basic bitch days so we welcome the idea of this eyeshadow palette with open arms. The swatches posted on Instagram look super promising and actually aren’t even that basic. We love the shimmer of ‘Shy Girl’ and ‘Tattle-Tale’ while ‘Mrs. Personality’ and ‘Love this Bitch’ look like they would quickly become our go-to shades for literally every occasion…

The palette is currently used backstage at Milan Fashion Week with no set consumer launch date yet, but considering the attention it’s getting already, we don’t think we’ll have to wait very long for this to hit shelves. Just make sure you get in quick before all the other basic bitches…

Media via instagram.com