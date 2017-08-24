Bathe like the queen you are.
Whether you’re a DIY addict or just trying to watch your budget, these sweet, stunning bath bombs are the answer.
Use them for the ultimate indulgent night in when you’re prioritizing your self-care regime, or wrap one up and gift it to someone as a totally random act of kindness.
Most of the ingredients are probably already in your pantry, and they can all be found in the supermarket for just a few dollars, so your stressed bod and your wallet will thank you.
What you need:
1 cup baking soda
1/2 cup citric acid
1/2 cup epsom salts
1 tsp water
2 tsp essential oil in any scent you like
3 tsp olive oil
Food coloring in any hue you like
How to make it:
1. Throw all the dry ingredients in a bowl and whisk together with a fork or whisk to combine.
2. In a separate bowl, mix all the wet ingredients together.
3. Slowly add the wet mixture to the dry mixture by putting in one spoon at a time and mixing before adding the next. To add some extra flair, you can try adding in dried flowers and rose petals at this step, or making a second set of mixture in a contrasting color and combining the two together for a multi-colored effect.
4. When the mixture is completely combined, press handfuls into molds – you can use large chocolate molds, small teacups or ramekins, depending on the size and shape you want the bombs to be, or alternatively purchase bath bomb molds at a craft store.
5. Leave in a cool, dry place for four to six hours to set, then bombs away!
