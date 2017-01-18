Their assistant offered “exposure” on social media.

The Washington Post reports that hairstylist Tricia Kelly was asked by a member of Donald Trump’s team to do hair and makeup for both Marla Maples (Trump’s ex-wife) and Tiffany Trump (their daughter) for the upcoming inauguration festivities.

Just one catch: Kelly was asked whether she’d waive her fee and do the work in exchange for a tag on social media and the presumed “exposure” that would come with it.

“I was stunned,” Kelly told the Post. “I told them… I work for a fee, not for free.”

The Trump assistant initially told Kelly there was a $300 budget for Maples’ and Trump’s hair and makeup – less than Kelly’s usual fee of $150 for travel, plus the cost of the services. Kelly agreed to a reduced fee of $200 for the day, plus $150 for the makeup artist she works with, before being asked whether she’d be willing to do the entire job for free.

Kelly turned the job down.

It seems obvious that Maples and Trump have the financial means to pay full price for hair and makeup. But according to the client who put Kelly in touch with the Trump clan, they may not be used to paying for things that other people do. Kelly says after the Post contacted sources to confirm the story, she received a vaguely threatening message from her client. “You are messing with the president of the United States…[Maples] is used to a certain lifestyle and you don’t understand that.”

But Kelly said she’s used to working with White House staffers who always pony up the standard fee. “People on staff – the incoming White House and the outgoing one – pay full price. It seemed like they [Maples and Trump] were trying to see how much they could get for free based on their names.”

