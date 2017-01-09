‘Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me.’

When everyone’s fave silver screen queen, Meryl Streep, took to the stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday to accept the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Cecil B. Demille Award, she used the op to throw some serious – and pretty kick ass – shade.

After thanking the association for the award, Streep harnessed the platform to give arguably one of the most powerful speeches the Golden Globes has seen, acknowledging the importance of diversity in Hollywood before not holding back in taking President-elect Donald Trump to task for his anti-immigration stance and mocking of a disabled reporter during his campaign.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners,” she began, referring to the diverse talent in the room.

“If you kick ‘em all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” she joked.

The radiant 67 year-old (seriously, what is your skincare regime, Meryl?!) continued with her most politically charged comment of the night, attempting to discourage the discriminatory speech Trump has been condemned for using regularly.

“There was one performance this year that stunned me. It sank its hooks in my heart,” she said, visibly emotional and choking up.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart…Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” she finished, moving on to discuss the media and being an actor.

Unsurprisingly, the controversial President-elect was quick to take to his fave platform, Twitter, to launch into an insulting diatribe about the respected actress, branding her ‘one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood,’ before claiming he never mocked the reporter.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

“groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Trump’s comments about vulnerable groups have consistently drawn negative attention throughout his career, most significantly his comments condoning sexually assaulting women, referring to the LGBT community as “the gays”, and calling all Muslims terrorists; stances which have drawn significant concern among Americans as to how the 70 year-old’s ideology will ultimately impact the greater community’s attitude toward those who are different.

