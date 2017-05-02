What exactly was happening with Pharrell’s wife’s outfit?

Ah, the Met Gala. It never fails to deliver a healthy dose of glamour, drama, and WTF were they thinking moments?

This year’s best-dressed celebs (or should I say, most-interestingly dressed celebs?) included Rihanna, Janelle Monae, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Selena Gomez.

But the best part of the Met Gala isn’t watching the red carpet coverage and checking out what everyone’s wearing (and who they’re going with). It’s watching the memes pour in the next day and seeing who has the funniest takes on the high-fashion, often high-drama event. (Who can forget the 2014 Met Gala, when Solange Knowles was caught on tape attacking her sister’s husband – that would be Jay Z, who had allegedly cheated on Queen Bey – in an elevator at the Standard Hotel?)

While there weren’t any fistfights this year (that we know of), the celebs in attendance did not disappoint when it came to wearing wacky outfits (hello, Pharrell’s wife) and pulling shenanigans (here’s looking at you, lounging on the stairs there, P. Diddy).

Here are a few of this year’s best memes…

1. People were confused about the look Pharrell’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, was going for.

I made this to make myself laugh!!! #metgala A post shared by Chris D’Elia (@chrisdelia) on May 1, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT



2. Actually, that outfit is worthy of more than one meme…



3. Thanks, we’ve got that song stuck in our heads now (where in the world is…Carmen Sandiego!)

Why is Priyanka outchere like she’s the lost member of Rockapella from Carmen Sandiego #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sL0F0jNKq3 — Ira Madison III (@ira) May 2, 2017



4. Bella Hadid already has a killer revenge body; she just found the perfect outfit to go with it.

Bella: So I’m going to be running into my ex with his new gf for the first time…

Alex Wang: Say no more, fam. pic.twitter.com/4UBMnH06mN — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) May 2, 2017



5. Okay, so not everyone loved the look…

#metgala #metgala2017 #bellahadid BELLA YOU MADE IT TOO EASY. A post shared by Tales From the Back Row (@talesfromthebackrow) on May 1, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT



6. P. Diddy was getting tired, so he decided to sit. Sure, why not?

When Waze says “40 minutes to arrival” and you get there in 39. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DBYZKfzsvt — Travon Free (@Travon) May 2, 2017



7. DEAD.

Why does Katy Perry look like she’s about to marry Beetlejuice #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uILWt9rJFb — kaitlynn (@kai_tlynn) May 1, 2017

