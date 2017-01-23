Like, a LOT more people…

Women have been banding together to speak out against sexism and rape culture in a variety of creative and provocative ways since it was officially announced Trump would be America’s 45th President at the conclusion of one of America’s most divisive elections back in November.

But the latest female-led protest against Trump was so powerful, it actually overshadowed the controversial 70 year-old’s inauguration, more than doubling it in attendance rates.

While crowd scientists at Manchester Metropolitan University in Britain estimate there were around 160,000 people at Trump’s inauguration in the hour leading up to his speech, more than 470,000 people attended the Women’s March – a movement aimed at highlighting the rights of women and other minority groups, including the LGBT community and immigrants, the following day.

On top of the almost half million who marched in Washington to speak out against some of the new President’s more sexist and xenophobic attitudes, an additional estimated 3,000 took to the streets in Sydney, Australia, to show their solidarity with their American sisters.

“I am so proud of Sydney for speaking up, we don’t live in an isolated world, we don’t want to see nationalist agendas, we want a global agenda with women’s rights high up,” Women’s March Sydney coordinator, Dr Mindy Freiband said on Sunday.

In Washington, female celebs joined forces with protesters to intensify the march’s message.

“It’s been a heart-rending time to be both a woman and an immigrant in this country,” actor America Ferrera told fellow marchers.

“Our dignity, our character, our rights have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power yesterday. But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America. And we are here to stay.”

Madonna also weighed in with an impassioned expletive-studded speech only the pop queen herself could get away with.

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the fuck up” the 58 year-old announced.

“It seems as though we had all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end. Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end.”

Twitter also ignited with celebs and everyday women alike using the platform to show their support for the marchers.

Newsflash: This isn’t “new tea party”. This is Democratic Party coming together, getting loud cuz their values being stomped on #WomensMarch — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 21, 2017

Did anyone else notice that there r more people at the protests than Trump’s inauguration #Inauguration #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/sC0Nh6l9Fn — Love💟 (@_PrincessRT_) January 21, 2017

I’m marching with #WomensMarch today because all women should have the freedom to decide what to do with their bodies and lives. — Iliza (@iliza) January 21, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Trump was also quick to use the social media platform to hit back at march supporters, tweeting ‘Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.’

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

It’s estimated in total roughly over one million people gathered around the world at rallies for the Women’s March. Trump and his aides have remained largely silent about the protests since his Twitter comments.

Images via instagram.com and nytimes.com.

Comment: Did you participate in or support the Women’s March?