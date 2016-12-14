#SignedByTrump is a visceral reminder of how Donald Trump feels about women.

Anyone who’s been paying attention over the last few months – or years – knows what Donald Trump thinks about women. Who could forget him telling Billy Bush that you can kiss women without permission when you’re a “star,” or that he just grabs women “by the pussy” whenever he feels like it? (Of course, Billy Bush got fired over that leaked hot mic video, while Trump got elected president.)

When Aria Watson, a college student in Oregon, had to come up with an idea for her final project in her Introduction to Photography class, she decided to use Trump’s own words to illustrate his thoughts on women.

Using semi-nude models, she literally wrote some of the horrible things Trump has said on women’s bodies, creating a powerful statement that is resonating with women across the world. The project has gone viral, with more than 132,000 notes and climbing, and Watson, 18, has been interviewed by Buzzfeed and Teen Vogue.

Below are a few of the images, edited for space. You can see the full project, titled #SignedByTrump, on Watson’s Tumblr.

The infamous “grab them by the pussy” line came from the leaked Access Hollywood video.

Trump’s “no longer a 10” comment was in reference to Heidi Klum, in an interview with The New York Times.

When he was displeased with the way Fox News correspondent Megyn Kelly moderated a Republican debate last August, Trump told CNN, “you could see there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Watson told Teen Vogue she wants to encourage women to speak out. “Don’t be afraid to speak up about what you are passionate about. What we need now more than ever is to come together. We are stronger together.”

Images via Tumblr and Buzzfeed, courtesy of Aria Watson.