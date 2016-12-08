Many women don’t even know they’re pregnant at that stage.

Ohio Senate passed a law Tuesday night making abortion illegal if the fetus’ heartbeat can be heard, which is usually the case after just six weeks of pregnancy.

The so-called “heartbeat law” prohibits medical practitioners from performing abortions if a heartbeat is detected, with doctors facing up to a year in prison if they don’t comply.

Shockingly, this extreme abortion restriction makes no exceptions for incest or rape.

The bill has yet to be signed by Governor John Kasich, which would make it the state’s law. If Kasich doesn’t veto it within 10 days, the bill will become law early next year.

The proposed new law would pose an arguably extreme limitation to women’s rights, as many pregnancies aren’t detected until up to eight weeks, typically when a woman has missed her second period.

The American Civil Liberties Union has stated they feel the heartbeat bill is “unconstitutional” and vowed to fight it, should it be signed.

Moreover, according to Physicians for Reproductive Health member, Dr Diane Horvath-Cosper, there is “evidence that shows that banning abortion does not make it go away — it just increases the chances that people will seek care in potentially unsafe environments.”

The bill, which was added to another measure last-minute, has been welcomed by the Republican-run Senate.

“We are a pro-life caucus,” senator Kris Jordan said.

“The passage of this legislation in the Ohio Senate demonstrates our commitment to protecting the children of Ohio at every stage of life.”

While many say the law wouldn’t survive a legal challenge, Ohio Senate President Keith Faber says the Trump election and associated new Supreme Court justice appointees “change the dynamic” and make it more likely for such an extreme bill to be passed.

Currently, Ohio has a ban against abortions after a fetus has become viable, usually after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Comment: What’s your stance on abortion?