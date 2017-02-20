“They wouldn’t feel comfortable giving him anything other than a warning.”

Former Uber engineer, Susan Fowler, published a blog on Sunday where she outlined her decision to leave the company because of ongoing sexual harassment she experienced while working with the ride-sharing business.

In the revealing blog, Fowler claims her manager sent her inappropriate sexual messages which were largely disregarded when she reported the incident to the HR department.

‘I was told by both HR and upper management that even though this was clearly sexual harassment and he was propositioning me, it was this man’s first offense, and that they wouldn’t feel comfortable giving him anything other than a warning and a stern talking-to,’ the ex-employee wrote.

As well as the sexual harassment claim, Fowler’s blog alleges Uber has a deeply sexist culture responsible for driving many fellow female employees away.

The post has caused outrage online, with people on Twitter re-using the #DeleteUber hashtag which first popped up last month after a poorly timed advertising campaign that took advantage of New York City taxi drivers.

Really awesome that, in response to a horrific harassment story, the CEO of Uber gaslights the victim. #deleteuber — ryanvis (@ryanvis) February 20, 2017

Goodbye forever @Uber. It’s not me, it’s you and your maligned moral judgment. #deleteuber — Brian Lin 🇨🇦🇨🇳 (@brianisme) February 19, 2017

This is the type of stuff that scares me about being a woman and a minority in tech. Thanks for speaking up @susanthesquark #deleteuber https://t.co/0KxFEJcruG — Lori Lopez (@lorilpz) February 20, 2017

Mindblowingly inappropriate and unacceptable practices @Uber. Don’t think I’ve ever deleted an app so quickly. #deleteuberhttps://t.co/fxX7cLAVZ2 — Claire McCrea (@erclairebaer) February 19, 2017

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has since called for an internal investigation into the accusations made in Fowler’s post, writing in a statement this week; ‘It’s the first time this has come to my attention so I have instructed Liane Hornsey our new Chief Human Resources Officer to conduct an urgent investigation into these allegations. We seek to make Uber a just workplace FOR EVERYONE and there can be absolutely no place for this kind of behavior at Uber ― and anyone who behaves this way or thinks this is OK will be fired.’

#DeleteUber has had over 30,124,190 impressions on Twitter as a result of Fowler’s viral blog post. The company has already lost over 200,000 subscribers since last month’s embarrassing taxi incident.

